Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEC. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KEC opened at C$13.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

