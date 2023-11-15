Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.96

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 15679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $914.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,803 shares of company stock valued at $594,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Koppers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

