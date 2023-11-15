La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on November 20th (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 20th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

La Rosa Stock Down 1.0 %

LRHC opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. La Rosa has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

