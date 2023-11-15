Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

