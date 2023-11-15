Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.03

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 22028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 616.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

