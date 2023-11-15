Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.85

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.77, with a volume of 17659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

