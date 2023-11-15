Macy’s (M) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) will announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

