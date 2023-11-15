Maria Luisa Cicognani Purchases 1,187 Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Stock

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) insider Maria Luisa Cicognani acquired 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,495.62 ($1,836.69).
Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:MMIT opened at GBX 127 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,116.67 and a beta of 0.71. Mobius Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.77 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.81).
About Mobius Investment Trust
