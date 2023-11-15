Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.71

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.71 and last traded at $200.50, with a volume of 39781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after acquiring an additional 576,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

