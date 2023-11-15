Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,652. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

