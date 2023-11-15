Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,288 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kellanova worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.