Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,414 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,026 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $387,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,822 shares of company stock worth $83,290,263. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -908.50, a PEG ratio of 226.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

