Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average is $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

