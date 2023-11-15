Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

