Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.