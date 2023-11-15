Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,027.20 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $568.38 and a twelve month high of $1,031.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $898.38 and a 200 day moving average of $840.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.