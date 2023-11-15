Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after purchasing an additional 991,436 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

