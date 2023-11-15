Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,402 shares of company stock worth $34,866,627. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

