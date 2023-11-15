Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

