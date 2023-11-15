Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

