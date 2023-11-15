Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.67 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

