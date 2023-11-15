Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.06 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,357 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 91.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.