Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

