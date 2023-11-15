Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

