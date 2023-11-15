Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,820 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 3.2 %

ALSN stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

