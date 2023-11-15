Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of First Horizon worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.