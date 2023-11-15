Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 180.7% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.