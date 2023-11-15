Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.09 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after purchasing an additional 149,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,642,000 after purchasing an additional 274,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

