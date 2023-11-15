Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WRK opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.