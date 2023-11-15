Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.02 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of BEN opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.