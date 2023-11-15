Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,900 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after buying an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,373,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $2,386,878 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.