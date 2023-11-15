Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 714 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $52,813,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,200 shares of company stock worth $91,826 and sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

