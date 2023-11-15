Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 233,119 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,119 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

