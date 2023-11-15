Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 89,059 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,059 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

