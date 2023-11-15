Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.2 %

DT opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,166 shares of company stock valued at $456,273,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.