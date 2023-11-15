Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

