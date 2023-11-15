Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average is $176.59.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.



