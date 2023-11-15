Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 474,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,343,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,787,111.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at $20,787,111.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,047 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,709 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.