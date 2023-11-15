Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,600 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

