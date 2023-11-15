Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

