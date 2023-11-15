Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $6.30 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,680,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
LSCC opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
