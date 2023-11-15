Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,968. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

