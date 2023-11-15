Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.08.
Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems
Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MPWR stock opened at $535.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.96.
Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
