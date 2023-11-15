Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $7.31. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 56,653 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

