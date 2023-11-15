Morgan Morris Acquires 4,500 Shares of H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) insider Morgan Morris acquired 4,500 shares of H C Slingsby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($14,368.17).

Morgan Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H C Slingsby alerts:

On Monday, October 23rd, Morgan Morris acquired 3,678 shares of H C Slingsby stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £10,997.22 ($13,505.12).

H C Slingsby Stock Performance

LON SLNG opened at GBX 250 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. H C Slingsby plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178.06 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.78.

About H C Slingsby

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, including handling and lifting, wheels and castors, ladders and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, workwear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premises, lockers and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.