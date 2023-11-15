MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

