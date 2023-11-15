Murray Auchincloss Acquires 78 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($454.99).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Murray Auchincloss purchased 3,614 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £8,998.86 ($11,051.04).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($459.78).

On Monday, September 11th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 73 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($463.48).

LON:BP opened at GBX 484.70 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 519.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 425.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s payout ratio is 2,017.54%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($7.98) to GBX 660 ($8.11) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 525 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 625.60 ($7.68).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

