National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

