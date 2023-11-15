Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.05 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

