NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) will issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. NetEase has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 247,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in NetEase by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.